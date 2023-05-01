CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionsPM Modi Security BreachKarnataka Poll Campaign Brij BhushanBJP vs Congress
Home » Politics » Not a Single Piece of Rajiv Gandhi's Body Was Found: SP Leader Azam Khan's Controversial Remarks
1-MIN READ

Not a Single Piece of Rajiv Gandhi's Body Was Found: SP Leader Azam Khan's Controversial Remarks

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 17:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Azam Khan has been an MP from Rampur parliamentary constituency and MLA from Rampur assembly constituency 10 times. (File News18)

Azam Khan has been an MP from Rampur parliamentary constituency and MLA from Rampur assembly constituency 10 times. (File News18)

"I have seen Indira Gandhi's era. Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs in his government but see how not a single piece of his body was found," Khan said.

Talking about the ever-changing times in politics, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday made a controversial remark when he said that Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs but not a single piece of his body was found.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Khan made his remarks while talking about his experience of political life and its eco system.

“I have seen Indira Gandhi’s era. Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs in his government but see how not a single piece of his body was found," Khan said, news agency ANI reported.

“People like Sanjay Gandhi fly in the sky but are found in pieces. So, once the government is changed, a larger line will be marked," he added.

Talking about his experiences in the last forty years or so, he said, “you never know when the roti will turn from the griddle. The authorities and the policemen will change. The policemen who have broken the doors of your house and who have stumbled you, will stand here and salute you with this boot."

Khan was campaigning for Samajwadi Party candidate Fatima Zabi, who is contesting for the presidential post of Rampur municipality.

RELATED NEWS

Who is Azam Khan?

Khan is a former Rampur MLA and he has over 90 criminal cases against him, after the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

He was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and was thereafter disqualified from the UP Assembly secretariat.

In May 2020, Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

With agency inputs 

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. rajiv gandhi
first published:May 01, 2023, 17:55 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 17:57 IST