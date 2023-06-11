‘Not Consulted’: Kerala Congress Factions Dissatisfied with Reorganisation of Block Presidents

There is resistance against the leadership in Kerala Congress, especially leader of opposition VD Satheesan, with the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups coming together. Both groups held a secret meeting on Friday to discuss issues and dissatisfaction related to the reorganisation of block presidents.

Their main issue, however, is against Satheesan and it is quite unprecedented for these groups to come together. The major complaint by senior leaders is that they are not consulted on any issue.

Kerala Congress president called I group leader Ramesh Chennithala and A group leader Hassan for separate meetings. After the meeting, Chennithala said there were serious issues with reorganisation in Kerala. He added that the state leadership had not done anything to resolve them and senior leaders were completely ignored.

They approached Kerala general secretary incharge Tariq Anwar and will be apprising president Mallikarjun Kharge of the situation. They want the high command to take corrective measures.

Chennithala, a former opposition leader, said, “The issue has to be resolved but unfortunately the state leadership has not done anything. There is no proper discussion in the state and senior leaders were totally ignored and there was no consultation and a democratic way to sort out the issue. Last two years, everything has been going on arbitrarily, so no action has been taken and that is why we are very upset.”

Hassan, also the UDF convener, said the main issue was there was no consultation. There should be a proper discussion over the decisions taken, he added.

Satheesan denied the allegations and said proper discussions were held before making any decision. “We have gone the democratic route during the reorganisation of block presidents. We have discussed with the leaders. It is unfair to say we didn’t discuss it with them. We had discussed with them at every stage at the district and state level,” he said.

He added: “When I was in college, I heard news about such attacks against K Karunakaran. He was such a stalwart. I am not someone like him for groups to attack me. I am someone who stands on the sidelines, why are you making me the main person?”

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Muraleedharan expressed his displeasure over such meetings. “I am not saying if the faction meeting is right or wrong. Whoever met yesterday are very senior leaders. I am no one to advise them. They should think whether public statements are good. I will not participate in any faction meeting but if there is any need for discussion, I will surely go but I do not support having meetings in a common place in front of the media. Earlier, we had such meetings. I don’t want to do it again,” he said.

The A group was led by former CM chief minister Oommen Chandy, who has not been active due to poor health. Earlier, the I group had leaders like Satheesan, Chennithala and KC Venugopal but now it is mainly Chennithala.