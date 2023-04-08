'Not Happening for First Time': BJP Slams Cong Over Party Leader Manikandan's 'Will Chop Off Tongue' Remark

Launching a scathing attack on Congress over its Dindigul district president Manikandan’s “chop off the tongue" remark, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said it was not the first time that the grand old party has threatened the judiciary.

The BJP leader’s reaction came after several Tamil Nadu Congress leaders held a protest in Dindigul where Manikandan was heard “threatening to chop off the judge’s tongue" who had sentenced party leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 defamation case. An FIR has been filed against Manikandan under three Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," Manikandan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI during a protest on April 6.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: “When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Reacting to Manikandan’s remark, Rijiju was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times to reporters, “This is not happening for the first time that Congress is threatening the judiciary. Even before the Emergency, the Congress people attacked the judiciary. They are doing it now also because they are frustrated. We believe in the Constitution."

Meanwhile, another Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar called Congress a “party full of violent elements."

Speaking to ANI, he said, “It shows how Congress has fallen from the great old days when there were statesmen in Congress and now it is a party which is full of violent elements and wants to chop off the tongue of judges."

#WATCH | It shows how Congress has fallen from the great old days when there were statesmen in Congress & now it is a party which is full of violent elements and wants to chop off the tongue of judges: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Congress leader Manikandan’s remark pic.twitter.com/EsahTZcCZQ— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Another BJP leader Amit Malviya also came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and said, “TN Congress leader says that once the party came to power, they would “cut off the tongue" of the judge who gave the verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Will the Courts take suo motto cognisance and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for his party men threatening the judiciary?"

Meanwhile, the Dindigul Police said they have registered a case against Manikandan under three sections, including Section 153B of the IPC, and a probe is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between workers from both parties in Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil. The chaos ensued during a protest by workers of the Youth Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification.

