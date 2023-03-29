'Not His Birthright to...': BJP Slams Rahul Over LS Ouster & Modi Surname Remark, Says He Insulted OBC Community

Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in light of his recent Lok Sabha disqualification and his 2019 ‘Modi Surname’ remark. Vaishnaw asked if Rahul considers himself above law and alleged that he engages in “politics of entitlement".

Vaishnaw also said, “Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified because of his arrogance. He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country and that is causing all this cognitive dissonance in his mind."

#WATCH | “Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgement against him… He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country," says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/NoXHrYuhRK— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Gandhi was convicted for 2 years by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case related to his 2019 ‘Modi surname’ remark that he had made at a rally in Karnataka. Following this, the Gandhi scion was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Talking about his 2019 remark, Vaishnaw said, “When the court gave the decision over the insult of the OBC community, Rahul Gandhi today says that the court is wrong. Rahul Gandhi thinks that ruling this country is his birthright. He does the politics of entitlement. He thinks that it becomes his birthright to rule the country since he is born into a certain family. He considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament."

“He considers himself above the country’s institutions. Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgment against him… He thinks that the provision in the Constitution for disqualification should not be applied to him because he is in politics with a feeling of entitlement," he added.

Further lashing out at the opposition which is attempting to show unity against the Centre on the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, the Minister said that all the “corrupt" have come together on a single stage.

“All the corrupt people have come together on a single stage. Their only objective is to derail and disturb the government and the new energy in the country. Those people should remember how the country was looted during the UPA government and conspiracy was hatched to weaken the institutions," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

