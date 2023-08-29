Nuh Violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan Summoned for Questioning, Says Haryana Home Minister

A day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a scathing attack on the Congress for its alleged silence on the communal violence in Nuh, state home minister Anil Vij said the party’s sitting MLA Mamman Khan has been summoned on Wednesday (August 30) for questioning in the case.

Vij not only named Khan as one of the accused in the case but also alleged that several of those arrested were either Congress workers or officer-bearers. He made these allegations while talking to the media after the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session on Tuesday.

He said more than 510 persons had been arrested and at least 140 FIRs registered so far. He added that wherever violence took place on July 31, Khan had visited those areas on July 28, 29 and 30.

“He has been in contact with the people there. The case is being impartially investigated from different angles. We will show everyone who was the Nuh violence mastermind,” he said.

In response to questions related to the motive behind the Nuh violence, the minister said there were such incidents seven to eight times during the “Hooda regime”, adding that the Congress to date had not answered why these happened in the first place.

He further said many people from Rajasthan were invited into the state, and played a role in the violence in Nuh; this is also being investigated, he added. About the CID report on the apprehension of violence, he said the report has reached the chief minister and only he could know more about it.

He said police were trying to arrest cow vigilante Monu Manesar as well. “If he has done something wrong, action will be taken against him,” Vij said.

While Khan was not available for a comment, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of violence during ‘zero hour’. He said in the name of the matter being sub-judice, the issue was first not allowed to be discussed in the house but Khattar and Vij were saying all sorts of things outside.

He described the violence as the failure of the state government and claimed that the authorities had prior information that riots could take place. He added that people were being harassed in the name of investigation.