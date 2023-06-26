Obama Remark Row: Rajnath, Hardeep Puri Join Leaders in Slamming Ex-US Prez | Story So Far

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled the global headlines with his highly successful visit to the United States, former President Barack Obama found himself amid a barrage of criticism with his remark on India’s approach towards minority rights.

Obama’s comments on the treatment of Muslims in India, especially at a time when PM Modi made an all-time impressive speech on democratic rights at the US Congress, didn’t go down well with many especially Indian politicians.

Many BJP leaders back home, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the former US president and held a mirror up to him.

The latest to join the trail was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said that Obama needs to remember India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudev Katumbhkam,’ which translates to " the world is one family."

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on former US President Barack Obama's remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims"Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members… He should also think… pic.twitter.com/k7Swn7HpW1 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

“Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members… He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked," Singh said while addressing a query on Obama’s remark at an event.

Nirmala Sitharaman on treatemt of Muslims in Obama’s administration

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday targeted former US President Barack Obama for his interview, in which he comments on Indian Muslims, saying that under his rule, “six Muslim-majority countries were bombed with more than 26,000 bombs."

“.. I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US. But comments come from there on India’s religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him… from Syria to Yemen…. More than 26,000 bombs were dropped…" she said.

Former USCIRF Commissioner on Obama’s comment

Former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) hit out at Barack Obama’s statement about minority rights in India, saying that the ex-President should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing it.

#WATCH | Reacting to former US President Barack Obama's remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims, Johnnie Moore, former Commissioner of US Commission on International Religious Freedom, says, "I think the former president (Barack Obama) should spend his energy complimenting… pic.twitter.com/227e1p17Ll— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

“I think the former president (Barack Obama) should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It’s not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength,” ANI quoted Johnnie Moore as saying.

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi on Obama’s ‘Minority Rights’ Remark

#WATCH | BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks on former US President Barack Obama's remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims"Today, all the sections of the society are developing. Today riots like 84 are not happening in the country, " he says pic.twitter.com/j9R64jUObq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at former US President Barack Obama’s remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims and said “Today, all the sections of the society are developing. Today riots like 84 are not happening in the country.

Union Min Hardeep Puri on Obama’s remarks

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also joined his BJP colleagues and slammed the former US President for his remarks on India.

“India is not only the largest democracy but the mother of democracy - there is a lot of ways to way out of frustration but facts backfire," said Puri.

What did Barack Obama say?

Former US President Barack Obama in a recent interview commented about the violation of minority rights in India under the Narendra Modi government, a remark which is widely being slammed.

He reportedly said that “India may soon begin to pull out if it doesn’t do enough to protect the rights of the minority community in India."