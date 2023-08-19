CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Madhya Pradesh ElectionsPM ModiSharad PawarUrban Housing SchemeMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Odisha CM's Private Secy, Puri Collector Face Ink Attack; Accused Held
1-MIN READ

Odisha CM's Private Secy, Puri Collector Face Ink Attack; Accused Held

Reported By: Akshay Mishra & Debashis Singrayan

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:25 IST

Puri, India

Secretary Shri VK Pandian in Puri. (Screengrab: @saurabhsriLive)

Secretary Shri VK Pandian in Puri. (Screengrab: @saurabhsriLive)

The assailant was identified as Bhaskar Sahu from Badal Gram Panchayat, Kanas block, in Puri district. The accused has been apprehended for questioning regarding the incident

A disturbing incident unfolded in Satyabadi, Puri district, as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Private Secretary VK Pandian and Puri Collector Samarth Verma were subjected to an ink attack during a program at the UGS College campus.

The attack occurred as Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti members. However, the motive behind the shameful act still remains unclear.

The assailant was identified as Bhaskar Sahu from Badal Gram Panchayat, Kanas block, in Puri district. The accused has been apprehended for questioning regarding the incident.

Despite the unsettling event, VK Pandian remained committed to the program and was supported by women associated with Mission Shakti as they helped him remove the ink from his face and tied a Rakhi as a gesture of support.

Reacting to the incident, former School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash remarked, “The Chief Minister’s office is directly engaging with the people, reviewing their development, and addressing their issues on the spot. Why should people’s representatives feel insecure? This is condemnable."

In a reflective tone, BJD MLA Uma Samantray commented, “Occasionally, out of frustration, miscreants resort to throwing ink at leaders and officers who serve the public. It’s an unfortunate occurrence."

Notably, the Secretary has been touring various districts as the Chief Minister’s representative over the past few months. This involves reviewing district development and promptly addressing grievances.

Having visited around 26 districts, Pandian’s proactive role has drawn both criticism from opposition parties and now, attention due to the ink attack incident.

Authors : Akshay Mishra& Debashis Singrayan
Tags:
  1. Naveen Patnaik
  2. Odisha
first published:August 19, 2023, 22:54 IST
last updated:August 19, 2023, 23:25 IST