Odisha CM's Private Secy, Puri Collector Face Ink Attack; Accused Held

A disturbing incident unfolded in Satyabadi, Puri district, as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Private Secretary VK Pandian and Puri Collector Samarth Verma were subjected to an ink attack during a program at the UGS College campus.

The attack occurred as Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti members. However, the motive behind the shameful act still remains unclear.

The assailant was identified as Bhaskar Sahu from Badal Gram Panchayat, Kanas block, in Puri district. The accused has been apprehended for questioning regarding the incident.

Despite the unsettling event, VK Pandian remained committed to the program and was supported by women associated with Mission Shakti as they helped him remove the ink from his face and tied a Rakhi as a gesture of support.

Reacting to the incident, former School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash remarked, “The Chief Minister’s office is directly engaging with the people, reviewing their development, and addressing their issues on the spot. Why should people’s representatives feel insecure? This is condemnable."

In a reflective tone, BJD MLA Uma Samantray commented, “Occasionally, out of frustration, miscreants resort to throwing ink at leaders and officers who serve the public. It’s an unfortunate occurrence."

Notably, the Secretary has been touring various districts as the Chief Minister’s representative over the past few months. This involves reviewing district development and promptly addressing grievances.

Having visited around 26 districts, Pandian’s proactive role has drawn both criticism from opposition parties and now, attention due to the ink attack incident.