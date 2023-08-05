Odisha: Political Debate Heats Up As Shah, Patnaik Share Stage During National Highway Projects Launch

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Odisha where he praised the current BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik for the state’s exceptional disaster management and thanked him for extending support to the Centre in various issues.

‘Odisha has adopted new and innovative methods and is now leading the country in disaster management. The state is a testament that disasters can be defeated if the Centre and states work together," Shah said.

Shah shared the stage with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as he launched several development projects in Bhubaneswar and reviewed issues relating to LWE and disaster management.

Notably, Shah along with the CM inaugurated 51 kilometre-long 4-lane stretch on National Highway 53 connecting Kamkhyanagar and Duburi, at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

He also laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of Moter to Baneer via Ladugaon road of Kalahandi district.

Union Home Minister also noted that there has also been a 32 per cent decrease in encounters and a 56 per cent drop in the death of security personnel in Odisha under the Patnaik government.

Shah also thanked the Odisha government for extending cooperation to the Centre in its fight against Naxalism.

“The naxal menace has been largely curbed and there has been a drop in left-wing extremism. Odisha government has always supported us to combat Naxals," Shah said in Bhubaneswar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives utmost priority to disaster management and the Odisha government always worked alongside the centre to ensure zero casualties at the time of a disaster. PM Modi has always given special focus to the holistic development of the eastern part of the country, especially Odisha," the Home Minister added that a lot of work has been done by the Centre for strengthening infrastructure in the state.

Naveen Patnaik also thanked the BJP-led NDA government for focusing on the state’s development.

Union Home Minister and the CM also held a closed-door meeting at Lokseva Bhawan where both the leaders reportedly discussed several issues Both hold One to One discussions on several issues. However, the timing of the meeting ahead of the General Elections has caused political whispers across the country.