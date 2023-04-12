Odisha's Naveen Patnaik is Third Richest CM of India, No Criminal Cases Against Him: ADR Report

The Association for Democratic Reforms has disclosed the wealth and property of the current Chief Ministers of the country. As per the ADR report, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has bagged the position of the third richest CM with movable and immovable assets of Rs 63 crore. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tops the list with total assets to the tune of Rs 510 crore, while Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu is ranked second with a total asset of Rs 163 crore. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee bagged the lowest position with just over Rs 15 lakh in assets.

Soon after the report was released, BJP and Congress criticised the wealth disparity between Patnaik and the people of Odisha.

State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said, “Be it the food security scheme or the housing scheme, the state government is asking for more. It seems that the people of Odisha are poor, the Chief Minister is rich."

“The report said that the Chief Minister is rich," said Congress MLA Suresh Routray.

Thirteen Indian Chief Ministers face criminal charges, but none involve Naveen Patnaik.

To this, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has said that Patnaik’s clean record proves his integrity as shown in the ADR report. BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said, “The allegations of the Opposition are baseless. The Chief Minister has given details about his property. This proves that he has a clean image."

The BJD of Odisha is the second wealthiest regional political party in India, according to a previous ADR report.

Read all the Latest Politics News here