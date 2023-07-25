CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionMaharashtra PoliticsRajendra GudhaPM ModiGyanvapi Mosque Survey
Home » Politics » 'Old Product with New Label': Amit Shah's Dig at Opposition Alliance INDIA
1-MIN READ

'Old Product with New Label': Amit Shah's Dig at Opposition Alliance INDIA

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 23:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Amit Shah (PTI File Photo)

Amit Shah (PTI File Photo)

A war of words has erupted between the Opposition bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners with reference to the freshly minted name of the opposition alliance

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the 26-party opposition alliance INDIA an “old product with a new label".

A war of words has erupted between the Opposition bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners with reference to the freshly minted name of the opposition alliance.

“In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory.

“The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval," Shah said in a tweet.

The earlier opposition alliance was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amit Shah
first published:July 25, 2023, 23:18 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 23:18 IST