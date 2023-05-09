On ‘The Kerala Story’, Pragya Thakur Says ‘Love-Jihad’ Also Story of Bhopal, Every Hindu Woman Should Watch Film

Adding to a sea of comments on the movie ‘The Kerala Story,’ BJP MP Pragya Thakur said forceful conversions of Hindus in the name of “love-jihad’ is also the story of Bhopal, and the film is a must watch for every Hindu woman.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Thakur said that the story of the movie is not just true for Kerala, but also for Bhopal.

“In the name of love-jihad, women are being trapped and they have to go through bad things, and people should get awareness of this, even if through the medium of cinema," Thakur said in a video posted by news agency ANI.

“Every Hindu women, every girl should see this movie, so that they can protect themselves, their families as well as their children," she added.

Thakur highlighted that the “disgusting conspiracy" of love-jihad is being sponsored by nations like Pakistan and the “hidden traitors in India."

She also said that not just women, but Hindu men also goes through this “torture."

The Kerala Story row

This comes as the movie, directed by Sudipto Sen, has triggered an intense debate and a political row, with the BJP coming out in it’s support, and the Opposition parties like CPI(M), Congress calling it a propaganda.

The movie is about forced religious conversion and alleges that about 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were sent to ISIS-ruled Syria at the pinnacle of the terror group’s dominance.

However, there have been objections regarding to the ‘inaccuracy’ of the claim and that it spreads ‘hate speech’ against Muslims.

Tax-free screening vs bans

Her comments come as Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state will make The Kerala Story tax-free. The announcement comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government said it will give tax-free status to the film in the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the film in the state to avoid ‘any incident of hatred and violence’, a senior state government official said.

