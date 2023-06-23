Once Jailed by Indira Gandhi, Nitish and Lalu Now Welcoming Rahul: Nadda Slams Oppn Meeting

BJP Chief JP Nadda on Friday targeted the Odisha government and slammed the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Opposition meeting in Patna, stating that leaders who were jailed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Emergency were now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Nadda stated that both Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad were arrested during the Emergency.

“Rahul’s grandmother sent Lalu and Nitish to jail, but today they are being welcomed by Rahul," he said.

He further stated that while the whole world is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is creating obstacles.

He targeted the BJD-led government and highlighted that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been ruling Odisha for 23 years. “However, despite this long tenure, Odisha is still known as a backward and poor state," he said while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ration to 3.5 crore people.

He also claimed the actual beneficiaries in Odisha are not receiving houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Taking strong note of the matter, Nadda declared that whoever is found guilty will be sent to jail.

Noting that a significant number of 11 crore people nationwide have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Nadda highlighted that the people of Odisha are being deprived of this scheme as Patnaik was not implementing it.

Nadda questioned who is governing Odisha and said that MLAs and MPs seem nonexistent in the state. He further claimed the BJP will form the government in Delhi and also in Odisha.

“Corruption is increasing in the state. Odisha has the lowest per capita income. We don’t know if any leader or officer is effectively running the government. The time has come to ensure that we form the government at the Centre and in Odisha," he said.

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also present at the rally, stated that the Modi government has established a new standard of welfare for the poor in the aspirational district of Kalahandi. “Over the course of 9 years, four lakh families have received grants. The Modi government has increased the price of paddy by Rs 2,123 per quintal. However, there is an incapable government in the state, resulting in the youth of Kalahandi seeking work outside the region as migrant laborers," he said.

Similarly, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and Kalahandi MP Basant Panda have called for a double-engine government in Odisha.

“People of Kalahandi have been deprived of basic amenities. However, times have changed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps to address these issues through initiatives such as PMAY, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, and more. To strengthen the Modi government, we should strive for a double-engine government," said Samal.