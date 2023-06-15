One Ad Can't Weaken Govt As BJP-Sena Alliance is Strong: Fadnavis; CM Shinde Says He and Dy CM Share Good Bond

Amid a war of words between Maharashtra's two ruling allies over an advertisement that projected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as being more popular than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, the latter on Thursday sought to downplay the row saying one ad cannot weaken the government.

A political slugfest has erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde after full-page advertisements were carried across major newspapers in the state on Tuesday, citing a survey that showed Shinde ahead of Fadnavis in popularity. It did not have the pictures of either Fadnavis or Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

After not attending any official functions together for two days since the row over advertisement broke out, CM Shinde and Fadnavis on Thursday shared the stage during an event in Palghar district. Both the leaders landed together in Palghar in one helicopter.

Participating in the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' programme, Fadnavis said, "The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government is strong. One advertisement or statement will not weaken it or create any problems in the dispensation." He said the Shiv Sena and BJP were in alliance for 25 years and would remain together in future as well.

Shinde praised Fadnavis saying that they share a strong bond and their alliance was not for any selfish interests.

"During the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, progress had come to a standstill," he said targeting the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation that collapsed in June last year.

Shinde said his government has removed all speed-breakers coming in the way of infrastructure projects.

"In the last one year, we have taken all decisions aimed at the welfare and progress of people belonging to all sections. Ours is government is pro-people and it is getting support from all quarters," Shinde said.

State minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan, who recently passed critical remarks against chief minister's son and Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, was also present on the occasion.

The advertisement published on Tuesday titled "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra" prompted the Opposition to claim that all was not well between the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

A day after this advertisement beame a talking point, an ad on the state’s ruling alliance appeared in Marathi dailies on Wednesday featuring leaders like Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.