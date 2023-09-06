CHANGE LANGUAGE
One Nation, One Election: 1st Official Meeting Today at Ex-Prez Kovind's Home, Amit Shah to Attend
1-MIN READ

One Nation, One Election: 1st Official Meeting Today at Ex-Prez Kovind's Home, Amit Shah to Attend

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Ram Nath Kovind heads the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election.'

Ram Nath Kovind heads the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election.'

One Nation, One Election: The government has called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22. It is speculated that a bill proposing 'One Nation, One Election' will be tabled.

The first official meeting of the ‘one nation, one election’ committee is slated to take place at 3 PM on Wednesday at the residence of former President Ram Nath Kovind. The meeting will be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah along with the other officials.

The Union government has formed a high-level committee under former president Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, jurist Harish Salve, ex-CVC Sanjay Kothari, ex-chairman of Finance Commission NK Singh and former secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap have been appointed are other members of the committee.

The government has called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22. It is speculated that a bill proposing ‘One Nation, One Election’ will be tabled during this session. The development comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(details to follow)

first published:September 06, 2023, 12:11 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 12:21 IST