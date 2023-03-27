'Only Tool to Overpower BJP in 2024': SP's Kiranmoy Nanda Bats for Oppn Unity, Reveals Game Plan in UP

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and party’s national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda has told News18 that the ‘opposition unity front’ is the only tool to overpower the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

The senior leader said regional parties, including SP, would play a pivotal role in forming the opposition front as he discussed the SP’s roadmap which he said would eventually lead to BJP’s defeat in 2024.

Nanda also discussed the main agenda discussed at length during the party’s national executive meeting in Kolkata recently. He also made it clear that the party is not maintaining distance from Congress as it is there to support all those who are fighting against BJP.

“At a time when our Constitution and democracy are at stake, an opposition unity front is perhaps the only tool to overpower BJP in the upcoming 2024 elections. In this fight against BJP, the regional parties — especially SP — will play a pivotal role in the days to come,” Nanda told News18.

He said efforts are on to form the front with all parties that are fighting BJP in their own regions or states. “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and others are all fighting BJP in their own way. The aim is to bring them together and form a front. I am sure the front will take shape in the days to come,” said Nanda.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s political scenario, Nanda said the SP was the strongest party in the country’s most populous state and would play a crucial role. “We will win all 80 seats in UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2012, when we came to power in UP, we bagged 21 per cent votes in totality whereas in 2022, SP succeeded in bagging a good chunk of votes. I am sure if the seats represented by SP and that by the alliance are handled well, the BJP will surely lose all 80 seats in UP,” the senior leader said.

Nanda also shared the party’s roadmap, which he said would lead to BJP’s defeat in 2024. “If we want to win, we have to work from the ground level. Hence, we have decided to strengthen the booth-level committees that lay the main foundation of victory. We will also rope in a woman member each from families and tell them about the achievements and development work carried out during SP’s regime,” he added.

He added that there is a need to make people aware of the BJP’s fake claims and the same will be done in the days to come. “We will tell them that not even a single promise from the BJP’s election manifestos released in 2014, 2019 and 2022 elections has been fulfilled. I am sure people will understand the difference between fake and real,” Nanda said.

Another important factor that would be kept in mind is keeping a tab on the discrepancies in voter list. “We won’t let the ruling party tamper with the voters list which happened in previous elections when names of voters, particularly who are the SP’s vote bank, were removed. We will ensure such things won’t happen in the days to come,” he added.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav also held a press conference on Sunday in which he said national parties should support the regional parties in the fight against BJP.

Read all the Latest Politics News here