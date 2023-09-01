CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Oppn INDIA Bloc Has No Vision for Country's Development, No Roadmap for Upliftment of Poor: BJP

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Their only recurrent theme is abuse (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi as much as possible, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (File photo/Twitter)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the third meeting of the "so-called opposition alliance", there was no strategy to address the concerns of farmers, women and children

The BJP on Friday took a jibe at the Opposition parties’ INDIA bloc meeting, saying its only takeaway is that they have “formally and politically" accepted their give-and-take principle.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the third meeting of the “so-called opposition alliance", there was no strategy to address the concerns of farmers, women and children.

“There was no vision for the development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of poor… third meeting of the so-called opposition alliance did not even acknowledge the threat to India posed by terrorism, radicalisation and secessionist forces," he said. The only takeaway from the meeting held in Mumbai is that the opposition parties have “formally and politically accepted their give-and-take principle", the BJP leader said.

“Their only recurrent theme is abuse (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi as much as possible… Their only competition is on who exceeds whom in cursing and abusing Modiji," he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
