Opposition Meet: Will Problems with Cong Back Home Overshadow Bengal CM Mamata’s ‘United Front’ Cause?

Opposition leaders are in Patna for a crucial meeting on Friday to discuss the prospects of putting up a joint fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Patna late on Thursday. Her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar received the two, following which Mamata said: “The opposition will fight like a collective family… Everyone will come together to save the country from disaster.”

Mamata and Abhishek also met former CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as well as deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav at their residence. All eyes will be on Mamata due to her differences with the Congress back home. So, what will she be bringing to the table at the all-important opposition meeting?