Next Oppn Meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14 to Discuss Strategy Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced that the next meeting of the Opposition will be held in Bengaluru, instead of Shimla, on July 13-14.

During the last meeting on June 23 in Patna where leaders of 15 opposition parties were present, it was decided that they would meet again in Shimla in July to formulate a joint strategy ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier announced that the next meeting of the Opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Shimla on July 12. “The purpose of the meeting will be to collectively establish a common agenda and strategize the way forward. We will devise strategies for each state," he said.

All 15 parties opposed to the BJP that took part in the meeting convened in Patna have “agreed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together", said Bihar CM Nitish

Kumar, who played a key role in bringing leaders together, after the meeting.

Besides Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal among others were present at the crucial meet.

Banerjee had outlined three key resolutions of the opposition: the unity among the parties, the collective fight against BJP’s dictatorship, their unjust laws, and political vendetta. She emphasised that this fight should not be branded solely as an “Opposition battle" but rather as a “fight against the BJP."

Pawar had said that there is widespread discontent among the common people towards the BJP. “We have decided to go ahead and work together to bring about a change in the country’s environment."

However, the AAP later announced that it will not participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant until it Delhi ordinance, which gives the control of administrative services in the national capital to the LG instead of the city government.