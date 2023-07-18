Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Parties to Finalise Name of Alliance, Give Joint Declaration; BJP's Show of Strength Today

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 07:34 IST
Bengaluru, India
In a call for unity, leaders of 26 opposition parties initiated crucial discussions on Monday to devise a joint program aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. According to sources, during today’s meet, the parties will also decide on the name of their alliance.
Additionally, they will issue a joint declaration and establish a committee to oversee the functioning of the coalition. Two sub-committees will also be announced: one to finalize a common minimum program along with communication points, and the other to plan a joint opposition program comprising events, rallies, and conventions.
Eying a grand show of strength by the National Democratic Alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in its meeting and slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish” exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.
“The NDA will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that…,” Nadda told a press conference a day before the ruling alliance and the opposition parties hold their meetings as their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls gather pace.
The NDA meeting will be held in Delhi on Tuesday evening, while the two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties got underway in Bengaluru on Monday evening.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi shared moments together, enquiring about each other’s health and strategising on opposition unity on the first day of the Bengaluru summit, sources told PTI. The two leaders met each other after a gap of two years. The last time Banerjee met Gandhi was at the latter’s residence in July 2021.
While the two leaders have always had a cordial relationship, certain comments made by Congress leaders both in Delhi and West Bengal were believed to have led to some bad blood between them. Banerjee, the sources said was particularly upset about the remarks made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress’s Lok Sabha MP from Behrampore in West Bengal, labelling her as a dictator and the workers of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) as goons.
Karnataka | Ahead of the second day of the Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, posters and banners targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru’s Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge, and on the Airport road near Hebbal.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Ahead of the second day of Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru’s Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal. pic.twitter.com/y6wCro7SXF
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Ajay Singh Chautala and one more party member will attend the NDA meeting to be held in Delhi on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said. Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said good coordination among alliance partners is necessary ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
In response to a question on recent signs of differences between the BJP and the JJP, he said “there have never been any differences between the two allies”.
The BJP and JJP formed an alliance after the 2019 Haryana assembly polls to form a stable government in the state, Chautala reiterated.
Ending weeks of suspense, the Aam Aadmi Party finally decided to attend the second meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 as the Congress declared it was against the Delhi ordinance. One of its key demands met, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made this decision after a crucial meeting of its political affairs committee at 4 pm.
“The Congress party has cleared its stand today. We welcome the decision. AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, will participate in the meeting of like-minded parties on 17th and 18th,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who is a member of the political affairs committee (PAC), told the media. READ MORE
Even as 40 leaders from 26 Opposition parties assembled here for the second crucial Opposition meeting, Congress President dubbed it as “well begun is half done” and said that “we want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate and division”.
In a tweet, Kharge said, “Well begun is half done. Like-minded Opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot. We want an India which is governed by Constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.”
“We want an India which provides hope and faith to the weakest person. United We Stand, for this India,” he added.
As key opposition meeting begins in Bengaluru, BJP President JP Nadda on Monday began groundwork to conduct a big show of strength by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
According to the BJP Chief, 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting.
He also slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish” exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore. READ MORE
