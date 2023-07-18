Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Parties to Finalise Name of Alliance, Give Joint Declaration; BJP's Show of Strength Today

Eying a grand show of strength by the National Democratic Alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in its meeting and slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish” exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.

“The NDA will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that…,” Nadda told a press conference a day before the ruling alliance and the opposition parties hold their meetings as their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls gather pace.

The NDA meeting will be held in Delhi on Tuesday evening, while the two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties got underway in Bengaluru on Monday evening.