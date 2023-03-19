A day after AIADMK interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) set the ball rolling for his ultimate elevation in the party on Saturday the Madras High Court called for a special Sunday session to hear rival leader O Panneerselvan’s plea opposing EPS’ nomination.

Senior Counsel CS Vaidyanathan appeared for AIADMK & EPS along with Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan. Senior Counsel C Manishankar represented OPS.

OPS’ council questioned the ‘urgency’ of the election announcement by EPS and urged the court to order a stay on the elections.

On Saturday, EPS filed his nomination for election to the party’s powerful General Secretary post. OPS slammed the EPS camp for his “pickpocket-like" approach to holding elections, alleging that the due process was not followed.

AIADMK is scheduled to hold an election for the post of general secretary on March 26.

EPS’ nomination comes nearly a month after the Supreme Court greenflagged his continuance as the AIADMK interim chief, dealing a blow to OPS in his running feud with his rival over the leadership issue.

Within hours of Palaniswami filing the nomination on Saturday, Panneerselvam addressed a press conference, alleging the election process was not in conformity with party laws.

In the organisational polls held every five years, the highest office is elected by primary members. Only the elected GeneralSecretary can later conduct organisational polls and appoint functionaries. Further, membership forms have to be given during this period to include new members and renew membership for existing ones. Following this, identity cards will be given to both, OPS said.

The Palaniswami-led AIADMK had earlier announced the schedule for the election for the General Secretary post, announcing that the election would be held on March 23.

Palaniswami’s election is expected to be unanimous as the party has been rallying behind him, as manifested in the July 11, 2022 General Council where OPS and some of his aides were expelled. The GC resolutions have been challenged in the Madras High Court by OPS’ camp.

(With PTI Inputs)

