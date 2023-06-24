'Shaadi Kariye, Humlog Baraati...': At Patna Oppn Meet, Lalu Advises RaGa to Trim Beard | Top Points

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at the opposition parties’ meeting held in Patna and called it a “selfish and unholy alliance". BJP leaders said cracks have already appeared in opposition as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced it may not attend future meets after failing to gather support from the Congress on the Delhi ordinance.

In a joint press conference held in Patna post the meeting of the opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the next meeting will be hosted by Congress in July in Shimla.

AAP, however, skipped the press briefing and later released a statement condemning the Congress’ “silence" over the Delhi ordinance issue.

BJP MP Smriti Irani slammed the union of 15 non BJP parties and termed it an “unholy” alliance that will only bring “political unhoni (untoward)” to the country. BJP President also reacted to the opposition parties’ meeting in Patna and said that the leaders who were jailed by former PM Indira Gandhi are welcoming Rahul Gandhi.

KCR Skips Opposition Meeting

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) skipped the opposition meeting in Patna citing that any united front, with the Congress or the BJP at the helm, will not succeed as these parties have been a “disaster" for the country. “These two national parties have been a huge disaster for the nation. To have them as the fulcrum, it makes no sense. It is important to unite people, not parties. Parties have united earlier too and failed," Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said while talking to reporters in New Delhi.

“If other parties join with these two national parties, the country will not benefit," he added.

Trim Your Bread, Get Married: Lalu Prasad Yadav Shares Light Moment With Rahul Gandhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav shared a light-hearted moment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition leaders’ meeting advising him to trim his beard and get married soon.

During an interaction with reporters after the meeting, Lalu turned to Rahul Gandhi and said the beard he grew during the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be trimmed.

“Badaha liye hain. Zyada neeche mat le jaiye. Pata hai na Narendra Modi ka, pura nahi chilwate hain. (You have let it grow, now don’t let it go further down. You know how Narendra Modi does it right? He doesn’t shave it off)," Lalu said.

Amid laughter, the RJD chief then approached the topic of Rahul Gandhi’s bachelorhood and said, “Biyah nahi kiye aap. Shaadi kar lena chahiye tha. Abhi bhi samay beeta nahi hai. Shaadi kariye aur hum log baraati chalenge. Ab pakka karna padega. (You should have gotten married. There’s still time. There’s still time though, get married and we will attend the procession)."

Gandhi replied to his comments, saying “ab aapne boldia hai toh hojayega," as everyone else, including him, began laughing.

‘Patna Meeting is a First Look of Things to Come’: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren termed the opposition leaders’ mega meeting a “first look of things to come" and claimed many more political outfits will join the union soon.

“What you are seeing here is the first look of things to come. One might speculate about which parties did not turn up at today’s meeting. It is possible that many more people could join this group in the future," he said at the joint press briefing post the meeting.

