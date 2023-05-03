Pawars that Be? Supriya Sule Should Be Made NCP Chief, Ajit Can Handle Maha: Chhagan Bhujbal

As Sharad Pawar stepped down from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Tuesday, the big question is who will be the next leader of the party?

Speaking exclusively to News18, senior NCP leader and former cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule should be made the National President and Maharashtra politics should be handled by her cousin and Opposition leader Ajit Pawar.

“There is already a division of work in the party. Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, has good connect with other parties and leaders at the national level. Ajit Pawar is handling state politics. In my view, Sule should be made the National President and Ajit Pawar should be given the state affairs,” said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal is one of the members of the committee that has been appointed by Pawar to look after the political affairs of the party and pick the next National President. He is the first leader to openly endorse Sule’s name for the post.

“On Tuesday, when Pawar announced his decision, I was in the hall. I suggested that he should remain the National President and appoint Sule as the Working President of the party. He heard me, but didn’t respond. It’s very difficult to convince him because he thinks a lot before taking any decision,” said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal added: “A big challenge in front of our committee is to convince him to rethink the decision. If he doesn’t agree, we may have to choose one leader for the post of the National President. Our other leaders from different states have started coming to the city. Once all members are in the city, we will hold the first meeting of the committee.”

After seeing the emotions of party workers who went on flash hunger strike outside Y B Chavan Centre, Pawar had asked for two-three days to rethink the decision.

According to a senior leader who met Pawar on Wednesday: “There is a chance that Pawar may not change his decision, as when I asked him about this issue, he changed the topic and asked me about my constituency and local politics of market committee.”

Many party leaders, off the record, have said the same.

