PDA - Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak - Will Defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday charged the BJP with ignoring "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities)" and said the PDA will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he would try to bring in as many parties as possible in an alliance to take on the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party president was here to attend a party programme.

He has recently floated the PDA - Pichde, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak - formula to defeat the BJP.

"What is the number of PDA among government officials and employees? BJP should tell the number of PDA in government recruitments that have taken place. PDA which is being ignored by the BJP will blow away this NDA," he said.

To a question on an opposition alliance, he said, "It will be my endeavour to bring together as many parties as possible ahead of the Lok Sabha elections." However, he did not clarify on an alliance with Congress.

Yadav celebrated his birthday on Saturday by cutting a cake and feeding it to party workers.

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP president alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the traffic system has broken down with stray cattle roaming on roads.

He further alleged that the biggest goons in the state are in the ruling BJP.