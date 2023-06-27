'People Being Instigated in The Name of UCC': PM Modi in Bhopal | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal for Indore and Jabalpur with assembly polls to be held this year in Madhya Pradesh. Three more of these trains — Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express — were also virtually flagged off.
The PM later interacted with 3,000 party workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the BJP’s “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" campaign.
The Prime Minister in his address highlighted the hard work of the party cadres to buoy their spirits while he also tore into the opposition over its “corruption” and “appeasement politics”.
Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:
- “For vote bank politics, nomadic tribes were deprived of government schemes. In the past nine years, we took notice of every single family and every small group."
- “BJP workers are strong soldiers not only of BJP but also of achieving the resolutions of the country. For every worker of BJP, the interest of the country is paramount, the country is bigger than the party."
- “Some people live only for their party as they get a share of the corruption and commission.”
- “Today people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC."
- “They (opposition) blame us, but it is they who do Muslim, Muslim."
- “Our goal isn’t benefitting people with just one government scheme. Saturation is the aim and we provide hundred per cent coverage. Genuine beneficiaries should be able to draw the benefits of all schemes they are eligible for.”
- “The lives of Pashmanda Muslims have been made difficult by those who do vote bank politics, they are not treated equally. They have been exploited by members of their community."