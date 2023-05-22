CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka NewsNew Ordinance Delhi Services Tripura BJPNitish Kumar
Home » Politics » People Have to Wake Up and Defeat Divisive, Communal Forces: DPAP Leader Azad
1-MIN READ

People Have to Wake Up and Defeat Divisive, Communal Forces: DPAP Leader Azad

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 22:58 IST

Jammu, India

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

He urged the people to maintain brotherhood and religious harmony and indulge in healthy politics that will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in the Union Territory.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday asked party workers to gear up for the upcoming polls and said the people have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces.

He urged the people to maintain brotherhood and religious harmony and indulge in healthy politics that will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in the Union Territory.

“The elections for assembly, panchayats and local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent and whenever they are held, I am sure our party will emerge as one of the largest political parties," Azad said addressing party workers at Changa in Doda district.

People have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces and vote for development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

top videos

    “When I was the chief minister of the erstwhile state, I build up its infrastructure, sanctioned colleges, hospitals, schools and road network to connect this landlocked region with the rest of country.

    “If I get yet another chance to serve my people, the Chenab valley will emerge as the hub of economic and educational activities," Azad said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Aashi Sadana
    Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
    first published:May 22, 2023, 22:58 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 22:58 IST