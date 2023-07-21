'People With Questionable Character....': Andhra CM Slams Pawan Kalyan, TDP Over Volunteer System Row

Taking strong objection to Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on the volunteer system, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the system was set up with a service motto and people with “questionable character" are making objectionable comments.

The Chief Minister reacted strongly to Kalyan’s recent comments that volunteers appointed by the state government are behind human trafficking.

Addressing a rally, Reddy said only “cultureless" people would criticise the volunteers who have been extending their selfless service to the community.

This comes as Reddy released Rs 193.64 crore for financial assistance to handloom weaver families under YSR Nethanna Nestham in Vekatagiri.

An amount of Rs 24,000 each would be directly deposited into the bank accounts of 80,686 weavers owning looms under this scheme.

He dubbed Kalyan as a “political volunteer and package star" working for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the past 10 years.

“The 2,60,000 volunteers, with 60 per cent of them being my sisters (women), are locals known in the neighbourhood. They serve like family members irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations. But some people are levelling baseless allegations against them. The people who do not have character are assassinating the character of volunteers. This is not acceptable," Reddy said.

Jagan objected to charges of human trafficking on volunteers and said their hard work plays a key role in the implementation of welfare schemes.

He described Jana Sena as the B team of TDP and said that “their characters are well known to people. They know only cheating and backstabbing and they don’t have any history of doing good things to the people. Jana Sena itself is a drama group. Pawan Kalyan has donned a role in the political drama for which Chandrababu Naidu is the producer and his friendly media has given the script."

“In future, these people will indulge in more mischievous campaigns against YSRCP MLAs and Ministers and spread more falsehoods like the one being carried out against the volunteers. I appeal to you not to be carried away by such vicious campaigns,” Jagan said.