Pink is the New Saffron? KCR's Decision to Skip June 23 Oppn Meeting Fuels Rumours of Pact With BJP

With Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipping the big opposition meeting on June 23 in Patna, rumours that the pink party and saffron party are now friends have become stronger.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called BRS the ‘B team’ of the BJP. On the home turf too, BRS leaders have suddenly stopped attacking BJP leaders and have trained their guns on the Congress. The fact that BRS MLC and chief minister’s daughter K Kavitha is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam policy might be the driver behind this change of strategy. But political commentators say the move was expected.

Political analyst Kambalapally Krishna, who runs a consultancy called Voice of Telangana and Andhra, said: “There is nothing strange about KCR not attending the big meeting of the opposition on the 23rd of this month. He will not attend because of his internal agreements with the BJP. In fact, KCR has recently stopped talking about the BJP and has been targeting the Congress. This political shift can be clearly seen after the Karnataka results. KCR will not even dare to share platforms to openly criticise the BJP. He is not encouraging migration from BJP in Maharashtra. No attempt was made to defeat the BJP in Karnataka.”

KCR has been trying to stitch an anti-Modi front since 2019, but has not succeeded so far. Over the years, he has met chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, MK Stalin and other leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray in this endeavour. He had always maintained that he wanted a non-BJP and non-Congress front.

With KCR now warming up to the BJP, he is not going to attend the meeting where Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be present. Congress is now the common enemy of the BRS and BJP.

Drawing attention to a remark made by BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao, political commentator Telakapalli Ravi said: “KTR made it clear more than once that they are not interested in forging opposition unity by meetings or fronts. They may oppose certain moves like Delhi ordinance but now their main call is not opposing communalism or the Centre. It’s the possibility of alternative governance in the whole country. So this decision is not a surprise move.”​