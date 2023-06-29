'Planted by KCR...': Bandi Sanjay Slams 'Rumours' of Change in Telangana BJP Leadership, Says 'Fed Up'

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday cleared the air that there will be no change in state leadership. He added that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was planting rumours in the media about the change of BJP leadership in the state to confuse the party cadre. The leader was speaking at Secunderabad railway station where he had gone to welcome 650 ‘vistaraks’ from other states.

“National leaders, including Tarun Chugh, have clearly said there will be no change in leadership but some channels are repeatedly reporting that I am being removed and made a union minister. Our members have become fed up with these reports and they are not paying attention," he said.

Sanjay said spreading such baseless rumours could be part of a conspiracy by a “fool like KCR". “Instead of setting his own house right, he is trying to create smoke in the opposition party to confuse our cadres. But none of the BJP workers believes in such rumours. We will work as per the instructions of party president JP Nadda," he said, adding that the date for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state was yet to be finalised. “He will definitely visit the state in July."

Talking about the function for the ‘vistaraks’, he said: “650 ‘vistaraks’ from other states have arrived in Telangana with the aim of strengthening the BJP polling booths. We welcomed them at Secunderabad as well as Mancherial and Kazipet stations and sent them to all the mandals. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of them will tour mandal-wise in Telangana and make the party stronger."

Over the past few weeks, political circles have been abuzz with rumours that Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender and senior leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy were going leave the BJP. It was also being speculated that Sanjay Kumar will be replaced. The rumour mills were working overtime when these two leaders were summoned to Delhi but the saffron camp seems to have its house under control for now.

After the meeting, Rajender said the BJP had given him a lease of life after he was unceremoniously shown the door by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. He added that he had no reason to ditch the party. Reddy, meanwhile, also affirmed that he had no intention of leaving the party.