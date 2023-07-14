PM Modi Fulfilled Balasaheb’s Dream of Scrapping Article 370 and Uddhav Betrayed Both: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched a scathing attack on predecessor and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for “using the names” of Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win elections and then ditching “the natural alliance”.

“They sought votes keeping their (Bal Thackeray’s and Modi’s) photos and then ditched them by joining the Congress party. They deserted voters and misused people’s mandate in the lust for power. Who are the real gaddars (traitors)? Just because we don’t stoop low, doesn’t mean we will not speak. If we start speaking, they will have no place to hide," said Shinde at a public meeting in Thane.

Shinde said it was unfortunate that the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray were “trampled upon” for power. “Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of scrapping Article 370 was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi and you betrayed him. We stepped out of power to uphold the ideals shown by Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe," said Shinde, adding that “keeping Balasaheb’s ideals alive” is the sole purpose of the Shiv Sena.

He further said that his government’s accessibility is “indigestible” to many. “The doors of Varsha (CM’s official residence) are always open for all. Earlier, it was not the case. There was a curfew-like situation. People feel heard and get assurance that their work will be done," he said.

He added that the BJP has shown honesty in the alliance and allowed Shiv Sena to assume power unopposed in BMC elections in 2017. “If the BJP wanted to, it could have staked claim on the BMC as they had enough numbers, but Devendra Fadnavis showed his large-heartedness and allowed Sena to stake claim and today they (Shiv Sena-UBT) are calling him names," said Shinde.

Talking about his government completing one year in power, Shinde said: “People who only sit at home will never know what it means to have Shasan Aplya Daari (government at your doorstep). No decisions were taken in the last 2.5 years of the previous government. To add to our pace, we now have Ajit Pawar also with us," he said, adding that his government now has the support of more than 200 MLAs.