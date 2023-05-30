CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Greets People on Goa's Statehood Day, Hails its 'Vibrancy and Unique Culture'
PM Modi Greets People on Goa's Statehood Day, Hails its 'Vibrancy and Unique Culture'

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:21 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

PM Modi hoped that Goa would continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory. (File photo/PTI)

A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the statehood day of Goa, describing the state as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit.

    It became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India’s smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.

    Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 30, 2023, 13:21 IST
