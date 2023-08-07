Congress Couldn’t Understand Importance of Panchayati Raj System: PM Modi to BJP Workers in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress calling the grand old party a “synonym of corruption". PM Modi, while addressing BJP workers at the two-day Regional Panchayati Raj Council organized in Haryana, said nothing concrete was done to strengthen the Panchayati Raj System in rural areas of the country during the reign of Congress.

PM Modi attended the event in Haryana via video conferencing.

“For 4 decades after independence, the Congress did not understand how necessary it is to implement the Panchayati Raj system in the villages. The District Panchayat system that was formed after this, it was left to its own fate during the Congress rule," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned the Gram Panchayat elections held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and said “democracy was established at the ground level for the first time in the Valley".

“After the removal of Article 370, for the first time elections from Gram Panchayat to District level were held there. In these, more than 33 thousand local people’s representatives were elected. For the first time, democracy was established at the grassroots level in the Valley," he said.

PM Modi further urged BJP workers to familiarize themselves with smaller regions by spending some time there. “As a representative of the BJP, you have to take the benefits of the Panchayati Raj system to the last person standing in the last line of society. I would request all of you that you should go and stay at some small place in your area for 2 nights a week and sit with the people there," he said.