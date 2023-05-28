CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingPM Modi Rajasthan CongressManish SisodiaSengol
Home » Politics » PM Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of BJP-ruled States on Party's Good Governance Agenda
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of BJP-ruled States on Party's Good Governance Agenda

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 18:36 IST

Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here.

The meeting is part of the BJP’s good governance agenda in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

BJP national president JP Nadda was present at the meeting.

top videos

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting.

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as his Uttar Pradesh counterparts Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Narendra Modi
    2. pm modi
    3. BJP
    first published:May 28, 2023, 18:36 IST
    last updated:May 28, 2023, 18:36 IST