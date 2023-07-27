CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionNo-confidence MotionMP PollsMamata BanerjeeManipur Issue
Home » Politics » 'Unless Any Physical Discomfort...': PMO Responds After Gehlot Says Speech Removed From Modi Event
1-MIN READ

'Unless Any Physical Discomfort...': PMO Responds After Gehlot Says Speech Removed From Modi Event

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:15 IST

Sikar, India

Gehlot had accused PMO of deleting his slot for speech from the event (Photo/PTI)

Gehlot had accused PMO of deleting his slot for speech from the event (Photo/PTI)

In a Tweet on Thursday, PMO said: "In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join."

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday responded to Ashok Gehlot’s allegation that it has cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar, where Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects.

In a Tweet on Thursday, PMO said: “In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join."

The Office further added: “You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued."

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot listed demands, which he said he would have put forth during his speech, including withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme and a decision on the Rajasthan Assembly’s resolution to conduct a caste census.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday.

Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," the chief minister said.

Further, Gehlot listed various demands that “I would have put forward through my speech at the programme" and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his “seventh visit (to the state) in six months".

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
first published:July 27, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 11:15 IST