'India Against Corruption, Dynasticism, & Appeasement': PM Modi's Jibe at Oppn on Anniversary of Quit India Movement
1-MIN READ

'India Against Corruption, Dynasticism, & Appeasement': PM Modi's Jibe at Oppn on Anniversary of Quit India Movement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 10:17 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi's indirect jibe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP planned events across the country along these lines on Wednesday.(File Image/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now "speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, and said India is now “speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement".

PM Modi’s indirect jibe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP planned events across the country along these lines on Wednesday.

The prime minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule."

“Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India, " he added. Prime Minister Modi has, time and again, accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

On the other hand, BJP MPs held a demonstration on the Parliament premises in New Delhi today, remembering the Quit India Movement.

The BJP leaders shouted slogans of “Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India" and “Appeasement Quit India" during the demonstration.

first published:August 09, 2023, 10:04 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 10:17 IST