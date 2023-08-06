'Khud Kuch Karenge Nahi, Na Karne Denge...': PM Modi's Jibe at Opposition During Railway Project Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rained down on the Opposition and said, “Khud kuch karenge nahi, Na kisi aur ko karne denge (they will neither do anything for the development of the country by themselves nor let anyone else do anything)." PM Modi made the statement while launching a project to revamp 508 railway stations across the country at the cost of Rs 25,000 Crore.

“Unfortunately, a faction of the Opposition in our country is following the old ways even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything," he said.

“The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country’s democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as the Opposition. But this faction of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too," he added.

“For 70 years, they didn’t even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising it publically. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue," the Prime Minister further said.

Prime Minister Modi went on to say that inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement, which took place on August 9, 1942, today the entire country is saying ‘Quit India’ for all evils. “There is just one voice everywhere - Corruption, Quit India. Dynasty, Quit India. Appeasement, Quit India," he added.

Further, speaking about the redevelopment project, the Prime Minister said around 1300 major railway stations in India will be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today.