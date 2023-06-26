CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Lands in Delhi Past Midnight, Talks Work First With Party Leaders
News Desk

News18.com

June 26, 2023

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the national capital past midnight after completing a successful visit to USA and Egypt.

Those present at the airport received the Prime Minister with the honor that Modi brought back home for the nation after his successful visits to the US and Egypt, which yielded substantial outcomes in the areas of trade, food security, technology, and defence.

Sources told CNN Network 18 that while the Prime Minister warmly received the greetings of the party leaders, he was still focused on work.

“The first thing that he asked all of us is how the work was going and how the nation was going,” an MP told News18.

It may be remembered that the BJP is currently undertaking a month-long programme to mark the nine years of the Modi government focused on Susashan and Seva - working for the development and welfare of the people.

The sources also told us the Prime Minister asked BJP national president, JP Nadda about his Telangana visit.

On Sunday Mr Nadda addressed a rally in the state.

He also discussed with the BJP national president about his upcoming trip to Kerala on Monday amongst other party issues.

While all the MPs circled around the PM in a brief discussion, the message to each of them was clear- there was lots of work needed to be done ahead.

Sources suggest that the Prime Minister has a packed schedule on Monday.

He is expected to hold a number of key review meetings apart from the scheduled meetings for the day.

