In Late-night BJP Meeting, PM Modi May Have 'Discussed Uniform Civil Code for Over 5 Hours'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party’s organization general secretary BL Santosh, a day after the PM emphasised on implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

A report in NDTV quoted their sources as saying that a major reshuffle is also likely to have been discussed at the meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (prime minister’s official residence). The meeting reportedly lasted for over five hours.

PM Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi also launched a stinging attack on the Opposition parties, contending they can only “guarantee" corruption, and accused them of being involved in scams worth at least Rs 20 lakh crore". He also termed the mega conclave of Opposition parties in Patna last Friday to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a mere “photo-op".

The prime minister further said that those supporting ‘triple talaq’ were doing a grave injustice to Muslim daughters and that Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equals because of the vote bank politics. Modi asserted that the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics, adding that the policy of appeasement practised by some is “disastrous" for the country.

You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Modi said interacting with BJP workers at a function organised under the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have hit out at the prime minister on the issue. In a veiled reference to Modi’s push for a UCC ahead of a string of Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said his party will not allow the BJP to divert attention from public issues.