PM Modi Must Take Cue, Adopt Welfare Measures: Cong on 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme of Karnataka

The Congress Wednesday said the Karnataka government’s ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is an “antidote" to the “BJP-created inflation" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue and adopt welfare schemes for people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme by the party-led government in Karnataka will ensure a direct transfer of Rs 2,000 every month to every woman head of the family.

“The annual expenditure will be approximately Rs 30,000 crore and it will benefit around 1.26 crore women and their families in the state. This is the largest financial security scheme launched by any state for the upliftment of women," Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Gruha Lakshmi is a stepping stone towards our commitment of ensuring a Universal Basic Income to all citizens of the state. It is also an antidote to the Modi-made mehangai that is burning a huge hole in the pockets of every Indian," he said, adding that with the launch of the scheme another guarantee made by the Karnataka Congress has been delivered.

Addressing a press conference here at the AICC headquarters, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Congress government in Karnataka is launching the “world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme Griha Lakshmi".

The AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka said this scheme was the “biggest attack" by the Congress on “BJP-created inflation".

He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar had promised this scheme during the party’s election campaign.

There is still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue and adopt the path shown by the Congress government in Karnataka of adopting welfare schemes for the people, Surjewala said.

“Instead, the Prime Minister had described the welfare schemes as rewards, thus insulting the beneficiaries," he said.

Surjewala asserted the welfare schemes are the constitutional duty and responsibility of every government.

Giving details of the scheme, Surjewala said the registration will begin Wednesday and the money will be transferred between August 15 and 20.

Initially, the registration will be done for the first month for all the beneficiaries, he said. The registration will be a continuous process, he added.

Citing ration card details, Surjewala said there are 1.28 crore women heads of family in Karnataka.

Every household, except for those that pay income tax, will get Rs 2,000 every month irrespective of caste, creed or religion, he said.

In the first year, 1.11 crore beneficiaries will get benefits, receiving a total of Rs 18,000 crore, Surjewala said.

In the next year, once the registration is complete, the number of beneficiaries will be 1.35 crores, who will receive Rs 30,000 crore.

He also called on the Modi government to take a cue and reduce the prices of gas cylinders and essential commodities to provide relief to the people.