'...Into Misery & Infamy': PM Modi Describes Rajasthan Under Cong Rule, Says State Ready To Uproot Party
1-MIN READ

'...Into Misery & Infamy': PM Modi Describes Rajasthan Under Cong Rule, Says State Ready To Uproot Party

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 09:18 IST

Jaipur, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress ahead of BJP's secretariat gherao. (File photo/PTI)

The BJP has announced a "gherao" of Rajasthan government secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress, saying that the party has turned the “land of heroes and heroines into quagmire of misery and infamy". He also mentioned that the people of the state are ready to “uproot" Congress government and the state will “get a big boost" from BJP’s campaign in the state.

In a message on X, PM wrote: “The way the present Congress rule has turned Rajasthan, the land of heroes and heroines, into a quagmire of misery and infamy, the people want to get rid of it soon. The resolution taken by the people to uproot the misrule of the state is going to get a big boost from this campaign of the BJP."

The BJP announced a “gherao" of the Rajasthan government secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led administration.

The protest is part of the BJP’s “nahi sahega Rajasthan" (Rajasthan will not tolerate) campaign in the run-up to the assembly polls expected to be held in November-December in the state where the Congress is in power.

Rajasthan BJP MPs Kirodi Lal Meena, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria and Bhagirath Choudhary joined the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh at a press conference on Monday to lash out at the state government.

Singh, the Rajasthan in charge of the party’s affairs, alleged that serious crimes like murder and rape have become rampant. Twenty-one such incidents happened within 24 hours on July 28 in the state, he said, alleging that 17-18 cases of rape are being reported daily.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra make so much noise about women’s issues but have not met victims of atrocities in the state which is number one in the country in crimes against women, the BJP leaders alleged.

first published:August 01, 2023, 08:45 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 09:18 IST