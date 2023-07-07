PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in UP's Gorakhpur As People Queue Up to Greet Him Despite Heavy Rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic and overwhelming welcome in UP’s Gorakhpur on Friday, with crowds braving heavy rains to catch a glimpse of him during a roadshow. The fervor among the masses remained undeterred as they turned up in large numbers to witness the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.

The semi-high-speed train, flagged off by Prime Narendra Modi, marked Uttar Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat train, following the first one between Varanasi and Delhi in February 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priti Gandhi took to Twitter and said it was “heartwarming" to see people braving rains to see the Prime Minister during a roadshow in the city. “Heartwarming to see the people of Gorakhpur braving heavy rains to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!!" she said.

Despite the persistent showers throughout a major portion of the journey, scores of people lined the roadsides, flyovers, and balconies of their houses to capture a glimpse of the train and wave in excitement as it sped past. The train made seven halts, including Ayodhya, on its way to Lucknow.

At each station, as the train arrived on the platform, enthusiastic youngsters stretched out their arms and struck poses for the perfect selfie, while children joyfully ran alongside the white-and-blue express as it came to a halt. The air resonated with the chants of “Vande Mataram" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at every railway station during these brief stoppages.

Officials said the train will have just two stops - Basti and Ayodhya - once regular operations start from July 9.

(With PTI inputs)