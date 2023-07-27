PM Modi Mentions 'Red Diary' in Rajasthan Speech: 'Congress Ke Netao Ki Bolti Bandh...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mentioned the “red diary" in his speech in Rajasthan’s Sikar and said it holds shady secrets of the Congress government.

PM Modi said the Congress-led Rajasthan government was running “loot ki dukaan and jhoot ka bazaar" in the name of governance, adding that the latest example of it is the red diary.

A ‘red diary’ has lately been shaking up Rajasthan politics after Rajendra Gudha, a close aide-turned-adversary of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been narrating his startling version of whisking away the diary three years ago during an ongoing IT-ED raid in Jaipur.

“Kehte hain iss laal diary me Congress sarkaar ke kaale karnaame darj hain, log kehte hain iss laal diary ke panne khulle toh acche acche nipat jayenge. Congress ke bade bade netao ki iss laal diary ka naam sunte hi bolti bandh ho rahi hai [“It is said that the black deeds of the Congress government are recorded in this red diary, people say that if the pages of this red diary are opened, explosive things will come out. Tall Congress leaders are going speechless by just hearing the name of this red diary," PM Modi said in his speech.

PM Modi reiterated the “East India" attack on the Opposition alliance’s new name I.N.D.I.A and said, “These are the same faces who did not do anything when India faced terrorist attacks, and the same faces that took away the rights of the soldiers." Continuing his jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi remarked that the UPA is attempting to conceal its misdeeds under the new name I.N.D.I.A..