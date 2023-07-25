CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » PM Modi Slams 'Directionless' Oppn; Cites Names of 'East India Company', 'PFI' to Hit Back at 'I.N.D.I.A'
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Slams 'Directionless' Oppn; Cites Names of 'East India Company', 'PFI' to Hit Back at 'I.N.D.I.A'

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 12:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

PM took the names of several organizations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything

Calling the Opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ as ‘directionless’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited reviled names like East India Company and Popular Front of India and asserted that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi said the opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people’s support.

“Opposition is directionless. It seems they have made up their mind to stay in the Opposition for a long time…This is the last year of a second-term government but it is a new beginning again as we build up to 2024," he said.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their ‘INDIA’, Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people.

He took the names of several organizations with the name of ‘India’ to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything.

“East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujaheddin also using India in their name ..Chehre par chehre laga lete hai log (these people have false faces)," the PM added.

He also asserted that India will become the third-largest economy in his government’s next tenure.

(With PTI Inputs)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 25, 2023, 12:39 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 12:39 IST