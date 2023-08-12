'They Ran Away...': PM Modi Says Opposition 'Scared' To Discuss Manipur, Slams TMC For Poll Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Opposition over their criticism of the government in handling violence in Manipur and claimed those parties don’t care about the ‘pain and suffering of people’, and all do is ‘politics’.

Addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, via video conferencing, PM Modi also hit out at leaders of Opposition parties for walking out of Parliament during his speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

“The whole country has seen the Opposition running away from the House. It is unfortunate that these people betrayed the people of Manipur so much," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that before the commencement of the session, Home Minister Amit Shah had written a letter to all Opposition political parties saying that he wanted to discuss the Manipur issue.

“He (Shah) said that it was necessary to have a detailed discussion on Manipur alone. But what actually happened, you all can see. The opposition didn’t allow it to happen!" PM Modi added.

He further asserted that had there been a “discussion on such a sensitive subject, the people of Manipur would have felt relieved…some solutions would have emerged to address that issue."

“But the Opposition people did not want to discuss it as they knew that the truth of Manipur was going to sting them the most. They don’t care about the pain and suffering of people, all they care about is politics. This was the reason that they chose to avoid the discussion and rather gave priority to political debates by moving the No-Confidence Motion," PM Modi added.

Further criticizing the Opposition, the Prime Minister noted that the government won the no-confidence motion and asked BJP workers to make the public aware of “every aspect of truth".

“With blessings of 140 crore Indians, we defeated the No-Confidence of the opposition in the Parliament…we also responded to their negativity. The situation was such that the people of the Opposition left the House in the middle of the discussion…they ran away. They may disrupt the House, but all of us BJP workers and public representatives have to go among the public and make people aware of every aspect of the truth,’ he said.

PM Modi also slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal for violence during recently concluded panchayat elections in the state.