PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad on April 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad on April 8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

A statement issued by him said during the visit, Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

This is the second Vande Bharat train that will be serving the Telugu states.

The Union Minister stated that preparations are being made for the inauguration programme to be held at Secunderabad Railway Station on that day.

Reddy said the train will provide seamless services to those who travel between Hyderabad and the spiritual city of Tirupati and thanked the PM for providing the train.

While most trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati take more than 11 hours, the Vande Bharat train is envisaged to complete the journey in less than nine hours.

