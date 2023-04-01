CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Elections Rahul GandhiAmritpal SinghPM Modi in BhopalPunjab News
Home » Politics » PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad on April 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad on April 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 18:45 IST

Hyderabad, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

A statement issued by him said during the visit, Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Tirupati. This is the second Vande Bharat train that will be serving the Telugu states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad on April 8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

A statement issued by him said during the visit, Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

This is the second Vande Bharat train that will be serving the Telugu states.

The Union Minister stated that preparations are being made for the inauguration programme to be held at Secunderabad Railway Station on that day.

Reddy said the train will provide seamless services to those who travel between Hyderabad and the spiritual city of Tirupati and thanked the PM for providing the train.

While most trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati take more than 11 hours, the Vande Bharat train is envisaged to complete the journey in less than nine hours.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 01, 2023, 18:45 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 18:45 IST