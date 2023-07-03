Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan and asked his ministers to ensure “last mile" delivery of BJP’s welfare schemes.

The meeting that went on for nearly five hours and was “fruitful" as the ministers “exchanged views on diverse policy related issues," PM Modi said in a Tweet.

According to News18 sources, PM Modi spoke for about 20 minutes in an “inspiring speech."

“Everyone is speaking about the current time or the next year but our government must work with the vision of the next 25 years that is 2047,” sources, privy to the details of the meeting have told us.

Modi further said that, “there are many welfare schemes of the Modi government which have beneficiaries across the country, and those must continued till the last beneficiary is able to get access to these benefits."

A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues. pic.twitter.com/NgdEN9FNEX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2023

“Only launching the schemes and its implementation is not enough. Ministers must reach out and ensure last mile delivery of them from the district level, to the state and to the national one," Modi added.

These programme, Modi added, should be talked about at the bottom most level- of party workers and it should be spoken with citizens.

PM Modi highlighted that unlike other parties and governments of the past, his team should not be shortsighted.

“While many political parties are focused on 2024, our government is working for India in the next 25 years," he said.

“The last 50 years have been very important in India’s democracy and history and have a big story to tell about India’s growth. Equals stress must be given and work must be done on a mission mode to ensure a glorious India in the coming 50 years,” PM further highlighted.

PM also stressed that the voters today and in the coming times are smart. These voters would be well educated about their rights and privileges and would be demanding from any government. Therefore, it would be important for any government including his to live up to the expectations. The PM again stressed on the need to adopt technology at a fast pace.

Apart from this, the PM also told his ministers to focus on capital investment in various departments for India’s financial growth impetus.

Several presentations were made in the meetinh including one by India’s Foreign Secretary on the recent visit of PM Modi to the United States and Egypt.

It hailed this as a massive step for Brand India including the partnerships it forged during Modi’s visit,

Apart from this, a presentation was also made by the Defence Secretary and the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and ministers with independent charge and several officials in the government.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal also were present.

Senior officials from the Cabinet Secretariat, Union Home Secretary and senior officials of the PMO were among other attendees