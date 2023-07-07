PM Modi Takes Dig At Oppn Over Corruption, Says Previous Govts Made Schemes Sitting in AC Rooms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government stating they “made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms and never saw ground realities."

In an apparent swipe at the Gandhi family, he said the BJP government at the Centre worked for “not just one family." “In the last nine years, we didn’t work for just one family, or one generation, but worked for future generations," he said addressing a public gathering in Varanasi.

He referred to scams and corruption cases that dominated headlines before the BJP government came to power and said: “Earlier, news related to scams and black-marketeering used to galore newspapers but now the same newspapers are brimming with news related to inauguration of new projects."

The Prime Minister said beneficiaries of government schemes today have become examples of “real secularism". “Earlier, fewer people were benefiting from government schemes. We are now practicing true secularism by reaching every beneficiary, which is effectively curbing corruption," he said.

The BJP government has opened the doors of banks for everybody, he said. “Earlier governments insulted people from backward classes. Street vendors were humiliated, but I cannot do that. I have helped them and banks are providing loans to them under the PM SVANidhi Yojana," he said.

“I guarantee to everyone that the poor will live with pride," he said.

He further targeted the UPA government and said in the past, the so-called democracy only catered to the interests of a few individuals, leaving no room for the poor. “Under the BJP government, the beneficiary class has become an example of true social justice and true secularism."

He said the Congress has always spoke about losses whenever Budgets would be discussed. “Before 2014, whenever we discussed about budget, they (Congress) always spoke about losses. However, now there is no dearth of budget for the welfare of the poor and infrastructure development," he said.

The Prime Minister said today, the businesses of those involved in corruption are closed. “The practices of those who engage in bribery are closed. The operations of those who perpetrate scams are closed… This means there is no discrimination and no corruption," he said.

Hailing the international delegation that visited Kashi for the G20 meeting, PM Modi said: “For G20 meeting, hundreds of people came to Kashi, who were warmly welcomed by the locals."

PM Modi distributed loans of PM SVANidhi, keys of PMAY rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in Varanasi.

VIDEO | PM Modi distributes loans of PM SVANidhi, keys of PMAY rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in Varanasi.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Pp7uj1fW5T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2023

“Today, Uttar Pradesh, including Kashi will get projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore," he said.

PM Modi unveiled 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores in Varanasi. After arriving from Gorakhpur, the prime minister inaugurated the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, which was built at a cost of over Rs 6,760 crore. This new railway line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and the surrounding districts. The program was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prior to this, in Gorakhpur, the prime minister participated in the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and also launched two Vande Bharat Express trains.