PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech: ‘I Gave Oppn 5 Yrs to Prepare, But They are Still Bowling No Balls' | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition a “blessing”, saying similar attempts in the past have only proved to be lucky for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Recalling the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PM said the BJP landed another majority mandate then and the people showed their ‘no confidence’ in the opposition parties.

“NDA and BJP will break all records in 2024 and will come back with the blessings of people,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

The Modi government is now in its second term, with opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to prevent the ruling BJP-led NDA from coming to power for a third term under him. The ruling party is certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in the Lower House, where it enjoys a strong majority.

Here are the top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech:

People of the country have shown their confidence in us. I would like to thank them.

I think it’s a blessing that god guided the Opposition and they brought this no-confidence motion. In 2018 also I said that no-confidence motion is not our floor test, but their own floor test. People showed no confidence against them in elections. Opposition’s no-confidence motion is lucky for us. NDA and BJP will break all records in 2024 and will come back with the blessings of people.

People declared no-confidence in them in last elections too after their no-confidence motion; we won with even more seats… Behaviour of some Opposition parties has made it clear that, for them, the party is bigger than the country. They are worried about their own political future.

I gave you five years to prepare, but you came unprepared in the House. What kind of debate was done? Aapke darbari bhi dukhi hai. We are hitting centuries and they are delivering no-balls. Why do you not come with preparation? I gave you five years to prepare? Kya haal hai aapka…

Why was Adhir ji (LoP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary) sidelined? Maybe you got a call from Kolkata. The Congress insults him again and again… We have sympathy with Adhir ji.

Their own accounts are in bad shape and they keep asking us for our accounts.

This is a very crucial time period…. it’s a golden opportunity for India. We have a huge responsibility in this period. Our aim should be to work for the country and the people.

In 2014, after 30 years, people of country gave the full mandate. In 2019 also, people gave us the chance to serve them. We gave corruption free government to the people of India.

Their favourite dialogue is ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi‘. Opposition leaders have a secret blessing. Whoever they curse, only prospers. They kept saying things about HAL and the defence sector, but today the HAL registered its highest-ever revenue. Share marketers should invest in companies the Opposition abuses.

When we say that India will become the third-largest economy, the Opposition should ask questions on the roadmap or give suggestions. But the Opposition says India will reach there on its own. It means they have no neeyat or niti (intent or policy).

In 2028, when you will bring another no-confidence motion. we will be the third-largest economy. Congress party and their allies have a history of always doubting India.

We have seen their love for Pakistan. Kashmir was burning with terrorism, but the Congress trusted the Hurriyat and people holding Pakistan flags. We did surgical and air strikes, but they don’t trust our forces. They trust the people who speak against India. They love to defame India. They don’t trust made-in-India vaccines.

People of India have no confidence in the Congress. Some days ago, in Bangalore, you cremated the UPA. On the one hand you were cremating UPA and, on the other, celebrating. To keep themselves alive they took support of NDA. ‘I’ stands for 26 parties’ arrogance and second ‘I’ stands for dynasty politics.

From the party symbol to vision, Congress has taken everything associated with it from someone else. The party’s founder himself was a foreigner. They stole Mahatma Gandhi’s name to lure voters. They stole the national flag in 1920s… This is not INDIA gathbandhan, this is ghamandiya gathbandhan.

In Bengal, you (Congress) are against TMC; in Delhi you are together. Last year in Kerala’s Wayanad, people who vandalised the Congress office are today fighting alongside it. How will you hide these sins from the people of India? All of them want to be the PM.

How is the son of a poor family sitting here in Parliament, this still troubles them. It does not let them sleep. In 2024, the people will not let you sleep.

We know their love for Modi. They think of me even in their dreams…. They have been trying for decades to launch a failed product. Each time they launch it, it fails. They have opened a loot and nafrat ki dukaan. This dukaan sold Emergency and Partition. These shops will be closed in due time.

I want to warn the people of the country. This ghamandiya gathbandhan is guarantee of bankrupt India, policy paralysis, corruption, appeasement politics and dynasty politics. They can never give guarantee to make India the third largest economy, but I can give guarantee to bring India among top three economies.

We could have discussed Manipur also had they showed interest. The Home Minister gave in writing that we are ready to discuss Manipur.

The fate of the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the united Opposition, is clear as the NDA has the support of a majority members in Lok Sabha. With 301 MP of its own, the NDA has a total of 325 MPs in Lok Sabha. Besides, the BJD with 12 MPs had also announced that it will oppose the no-confidence motion. The Opposition alliance, on the other hand, has a total strength of around 140 MPs in Lok Sabha.