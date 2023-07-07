Modi in Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed as Bus on Way to PM's Rally Hits Truck; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects to be Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The PM will visit Raipur to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

On being landed, PM Modi received a warm welcome in Raipur from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Former CM Raman Singh and other dignitaries.

In Raipur, PM @narendramodi was welcomed by Governor Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, CM Shri @bhupeshbaghel, former CM @drramansingh and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/TvIY2sdrS1— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2023

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the state. The party had lost the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

An official said the prime minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 am on Thursday.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Congress-led Chhattisgarh, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

PM Modi To Launch THESE Projects in Raipur

The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130,

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

3 Killed on Way to PM Modi’s Rally In a Major Accident

Three persons were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday, PTI reported.

The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board. rima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall.

