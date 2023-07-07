CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarModi Surname CaseSharad PawarUniform Civil CodeMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Modi in Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed as Bus on Way to PM's Rally Hits Truck; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects to be Launched
1-MIN READ

Modi in Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed as Bus on Way to PM's Rally Hits Truck; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects to be Launched

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:09 IST

Raipur, India

PM Narendra Modi in Chattisgarh today. (PMO)

PM Narendra Modi in Chattisgarh today. (PMO)

Get all the details on PM Narendra Modi's Chattisgarh visit today. Read more on his visit on Friday in order to lay the foundation stones of as many as ten projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore. Read latest updates on narendra modi from News18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The PM will visit Raipur to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

On being landed, PM Modi received a warm welcome in Raipur from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Former CM Raman Singh and other dignitaries.

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the state. The party had lost the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

An official said the prime minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 am on Thursday.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Congress-led Chhattisgarh, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

PM Modi To Launch THESE Projects in Raipur

The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130,

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

3 Killed on Way to PM Modi’s Rally In a Major Accident

Three persons were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday, PTI reported.

The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board. rima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. chhattisgarh
  3. Narendra Modi
first published:July 07, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 11:09 IST