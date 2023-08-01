In PM's Praises For Lokmanya Tilak, A Mention of Savarkar | Modi's Top Quotes From Pune Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Maharashtra’s Pune to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award where he shared the stage with his political rival and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, for the first time since the NCP rift.
Interestingly, this was the first time that PM Modi was seen with Sharad Pawar since Ajit Pawar’s rebellion that split the NCP into two factions.
Announcing that he will be donating the prize money to Union Government’s ‘Namami Gange Project’, PM Modi began his speech in the Marathi language and said that the country should learn from the ideals of Lokmanya Tilak to lead towards development.
Here are some top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Lok Manya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune.
- On being conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award, PM Narendra Modi, said “I have decided to donate the prize money of Rs 1 lakh to the Namami Gange project. I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country."
- “This is a memorable moment for me. I thank the Hind Swaraj Sangh and all of you from the bottom of my heart for giving me Lokmanya Tilak National Award," said PM Modi.
- “I pay my respect to both (freedom fighter) Lokmanya Tilak and (social reformer) Anna Bhau Sathe," said Modi.
- Talking about Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s role in India’s development, PM Modi said, “The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India’s independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words."
- “Lokmanya Tilak had a unique ability to identify young talents, Veer Savarkar was one such example," said PM Modi after receiving Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune.
- About his vision for India, Modi said, “The vision of ‘Vyavastha Nimaan se Sanstha Nirmaan’, ‘Sanstha Nirmaan se Vyakti Nirmaan’, ‘Vyakti Nirmaan se Rasthra Nirmaan‘ acts like a roadmap for building the nation. India is diligently following this roadmap, today."
- PM Modi also said, “I assure Indian citizens that I will no stone unturned in the welfare of the country."