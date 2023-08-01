In PM's Praises For Lokmanya Tilak, A Mention of Savarkar | Modi's Top Quotes From Pune Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Maharashtra’s Pune to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award where he shared the stage with his political rival and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, for the first time since the NCP rift.

Interestingly, this was the first time that PM Modi was seen with Sharad Pawar since Ajit Pawar’s rebellion that split the NCP into two factions.

Announcing that he will be donating the prize money to Union Government’s ‘Namami Gange Project’, PM Modi began his speech in the Marathi language and said that the country should learn from the ideals of Lokmanya Tilak to lead towards development.

Here are some top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Lok Manya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune.