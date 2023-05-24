PM's Latest Foreign Visit Exemplified 'Enormous Respect' Among World Leaders for India: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest foreign visit had instances that exemplified the “enormous respect and goodwill" among world leaders for him and India, the BJP said on Wednesday and asked Opposition parties to celebrate the country’s progress.

BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the prime minister attended three leading global events — G7, QUAD and FIPIC — during his five-day trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“This trip was peppered with instances that exemplify the enormous respect and goodwill for India and India’s prime minister amongst the world’s leading nations and leaders," he told a press conference here. Opposition parties should celebrate the country’s progress and become a part of the efforts being taken to take it forward, instead of using every opportunity “to insult our growth, create hurdles, and make attempts to reverse our prime minister’s mission and his goal of creating a developed India," he said.

“During his foreign visit, the prime minister had 40 engagements and met over two dozen world leaders," he said. The Union minister also referred to the governments of Fiji and Papua New Guinea conferring their highest civilian award on Modi and said it was an honour which a few global leaders have received so far.

The renaming of the Sydney’s Harris Park to Little India was another honour that was bestowed on India during his foreign visit, Chandrasekhar highlighted. “During his visit to these countries, front pages of most newspapers and other media were covered with stories about his visit and the summits thereon," he claimed.

The BJP leader said people across the world are recognising the leadership of Prime Minister Modi but those in the Opposition have raised questions on the handling of the country’s economy during the Covid pandemic, and “created fear about Indian vaccines, pushed for foreign vaccines and opposed helping other countries our vaccines".

“Having heard how he spoke at the global diaspora meet in Australia about India, its rise from the fifth economy to the top three of the world and its future, I want to draw your attention to the shameless habit of our Opposition politicians like Rahul Gandhi and his cohorts who use abuse and lies not just to insult our prime minister and our government but also our nation, democracy and institutions including press and judiciary," Chadrasekhar said. They have travelled abroad to “vilify our democracy, nation and our people", he said in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to allegations by Opposition parties on electronic voting machines, he said there is “a studied silence on all those allegations" after the Karnataka elections.

The Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka assembly polls held on May 10 by winning 135 seats. The BJP bagged 65 and the JD(S) 19 seats.

Chadrasekhar said as a world leader who was “born poor, prime minister Modi is an inspiration and leader for those nations and people of the world that continue to struggle".

“It’s undeniable that PM Modi’s leadership and his diplomatic efforts have played a very big role in our country’s progress," he said. Opposition parties should celebrate India’s progress and become part of the efforts being taken to take India forward, the BJP leader said.

In the world where nations are vying for recognition and respect, it is important to project an accurate and positive image of India’s progress, he added.

“Imagine the significance of Papua New Guinea’s prime minister touching Modi’s feet in a mark of respect… Imagine the importance of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling Prime Minister Modi the boss…," Chandrasekhar said.

“The goodwill and respect shown shown by Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins when he flies all the way to Australia to meet PM Modi," he said. These are rare events which are outcomes of hard work, dedication and commitment of Prime Minister Modi, the Union minister said.